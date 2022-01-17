Update - VTOL VR v1.3.3 and AH-94 v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8031649 · Last edited 17 January 2022 – 02:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixes for bugs reported since the update and DLC release.

VTOL VR

v1.3.3f4 General - Fixed: dead units could still "detect" other units "visually" - Fixed: air-to-ground radars (AH-94 and anti-ship missile) had issue locking onto ships - Fixed: sea units outside the defined region of map would have minimal radar cross section - Fixed: vehicle could hop and move when arming many items at once in equipment configurator - Reduced excessive lofting at close range targets for AGM-145 Ballista and AGM-114 Hellfire - Fixed: errors caused by quicksave-loading a partially empty missile launcher Multiplayer - Added button for host to skip and change mission without having to create a new lobby - Fixed: player nametags didn't appear in briefing room if "unit icons" was disabled - Fixed: Joining a game with curly brackets in your Steam profile name would crash network routine - Fixed a network crash that could occur when despawning a player vehicle - Fixed: engine throttle was not synced for AI units (clients would not see effects or sense heat via IR missiles) - Fixed delayed or missing first voice transmission - Reduced voice chat latency - Temporary: Able to join friend through steam friends list while in-game lobby browser is open (better UI later) F-45A - Fixed: heading tape in backup ADI didn't get affected by brightness adjustment - Set new localization keys for Radar "POINT" button and EOTS "MARK" button F/A-26B - Fixed typo of CMS MFD button tooltip in F/A-26B - Fixed: "MANAGE" button didn't work in MP players MFD page AV-42C - Fixed: engine tilt didn't work after repairing broken engine

AH-94