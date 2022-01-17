Update - VTOL VR v1.3.3 and AH-94 v1.0.1

Fixes for bugs reported since the update and DLC release.
VTOL VR
v1.3.3f4
General
- Fixed: dead units could still "detect" other units "visually"
- Fixed: air-to-ground radars (AH-94 and anti-ship missile) had issue locking onto ships
- Fixed: sea units outside the defined region of map would have minimal radar cross section
- Fixed: vehicle could hop and move when arming many items at once in equipment configurator
- Reduced excessive lofting at close range targets for AGM-145 Ballista and AGM-114 Hellfire
- Fixed: errors caused by quicksave-loading a partially empty missile launcher
Multiplayer
- Added button for host to skip and change mission without having to create a new lobby
- Fixed: player nametags didn't appear in briefing room if "unit icons" was disabled
- Fixed: Joining a game with curly brackets in your Steam profile name would crash network routine
- Fixed a network crash that could occur when despawning a player vehicle
- Fixed: engine throttle was not synced for AI units (clients would not see effects or sense heat via IR missiles)
- Fixed delayed or missing first voice transmission
- Reduced voice chat latency
- Temporary: Able to join friend through steam friends list while in-game lobby browser is open (better UI later)
F-45A
- Fixed: heading tape in backup ADI didn't get affected by brightness adjustment
- Set new localization keys for Radar "POINT" button and EOTS "MARK" button
F/A-26B
- Fixed typo of CMS MFD button tooltip in F/A-26B
- Fixed: "MANAGE" button didn't work in MP players MFD page
AV-42C
- Fixed: engine tilt didn't work after repairing broken engine
AH-94
AH-94 v1.0.1
General
- Fixed: couldn't use twist yaw when thumbstick yaw setting was enabled (thumbstick yaw is not supported)
- Added seat height adjustment
- Fixed: headmode is lost when switching seat when TADS page is open
- Fixed: cyclic auto adjust light would work without battery
- Fixed: engine didn't work after repairing
- Fixed: rudder control surface was still effective after the tail boom was destroyed
- Added PTT function to TEDAC Right second button
- Fixed: TEDAC right stick couldn't control SOI screens unless they were on the center MFD
- TEDAC Right stick can zoom map
- Fixed error log spam when TADS is in PIP mode
- Increased loss of lift when rotors get damage
- Fixed typo of CMS MFD button tooltip
- Added Clear Waypoint button to front seat
- Fixed: Chaff toggle button tooltip in front seat
- Fixed MAD-4 triggers in Small Arms
Multiplayer
- Added 4v4 Deathmatch
- Added music player to gunner seat in MP
- Fixed: TADS helmet display didn't work until cycling the HMD power switch if spawning in flight ready
- Copilot will return to briefing room instead of bailing when pulling bail switch if vehicle is not destroyed
- Added pilot/gunner info in HMD (name, flight/weapon/tads control)
- Fixed: lose cyclic control if you release and grab quickly
- Fixed: hardware rudder input would be mirrored on all players' vehicles
- Fixed: slaving gun to radar lock didn't work for copilot
- Fixed: persistent vehicle settings did not get loaded properly when joining as copilot
- Fixed: incorrect radio static sound for copilot intra comms
