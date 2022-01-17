 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 17 January 2022

Update - VTOL VR v1.3.3 and AH-94 v1.0.1

Build 8031649

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for bugs reported since the update and DLC release.

VTOL VR
v1.3.3f4  
General  
- Fixed: dead units could still "detect" other units "visually"  
- Fixed: air-to-ground radars (AH-94 and anti-ship missile) had issue locking onto ships  
- Fixed: sea units outside the defined region of map would have minimal radar cross section  
- Fixed: vehicle could hop and move when arming many items at once in equipment configurator  
- Reduced excessive lofting at close range targets for AGM-145 Ballista and AGM-114 Hellfire  
- Fixed: errors caused by quicksave-loading a partially empty missile launcher  
Multiplayer  
- Added button for host to skip and change mission without having to create a new lobby  
- Fixed: player nametags didn't appear in briefing room if "unit icons" was disabled  
- Fixed: Joining a game with curly brackets in your Steam profile name would crash network routine  
- Fixed a network crash that could occur when despawning a player vehicle  
- Fixed: engine throttle was not synced for AI units (clients would not see effects or sense heat via IR missiles)  
- Fixed delayed or missing first voice transmission  
- Reduced voice chat latency  
- Temporary: Able to join friend through steam friends list while in-game lobby browser is open (better UI later)  
F-45A  
- Fixed: heading tape in backup ADI didn't get affected by brightness adjustment  
- Set new localization keys for Radar "POINT" button and EOTS "MARK" button  
F/A-26B  
- Fixed typo of CMS MFD button tooltip in F/A-26B  
- Fixed: "MANAGE" button didn't work in MP players MFD page  
AV-42C  
- Fixed: engine tilt didn't work after repairing broken engine
AH-94
AH-94 v1.0.1  
General  
- Fixed: couldn't use twist yaw when thumbstick yaw setting was enabled (thumbstick yaw is not supported)  
- Added seat height adjustment  
- Fixed: headmode is lost when switching seat when TADS page is open  
- Fixed: cyclic auto adjust light would work without battery  
- Fixed: engine didn't work after repairing  
- Fixed: rudder control surface was still effective after the tail boom was destroyed  
- Added PTT function to TEDAC Right second button  
- Fixed: TEDAC right stick couldn't control SOI screens unless they were on the center MFD  
- TEDAC Right stick can zoom map  
- Fixed error log spam when TADS is in PIP mode  
- Increased loss of lift when rotors get damage  
- Fixed typo of CMS MFD button tooltip  
- Added Clear Waypoint button to front seat  
- Fixed: Chaff toggle button tooltip in front seat  
- Fixed MAD-4 triggers in Small Arms  
Multiplayer  
- Added 4v4 Deathmatch  
- Added music player to gunner seat in MP  
- Fixed: TADS helmet display didn't work until cycling the HMD power switch if spawning in flight ready  
- Copilot will return to briefing room instead of bailing when pulling bail switch if vehicle is not destroyed  
- Added pilot/gunner info in HMD (name, flight/weapon/tads control)  
- Fixed: lose cyclic control if you release and grab quickly  
- Fixed: hardware rudder input would be mirrored on all players' vehicles  
- Fixed: slaving gun to radar lock didn't work for copilot   
- Fixed: persistent vehicle settings did not get loaded properly when joining as copilot  
- Fixed: incorrect radio static sound for copilot intra comms

