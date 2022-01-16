0.10.0.12 Hotfixes! :O

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I uploaded several hotfixes for some issues that were brought up. I apologize for not having seen them before putting out 0.10.0.11.

Here are the notes:

-Fixed a bug where entities were eating/drinking too many items when hungry/thirsty.

-Fixed a bug where some labels (i.e., item counts) weren't showing correct values.

-Fixed a bug where the merchant scenario was happening way more than it should.

-Fixed a bug where some water blocks placed on the border were being treated as infinite water sources.

Thanks for your patience and for making me aware of the issues so fast. You rock!

Waylon