Patch 5.25.183 (Another one)

GAMEPLAY
- Recipes now need the full amount of listed materials before they're processed
- Citadel now provides 8 Transfer capacity, up from 5
- Horreum now provides 2 Transfer capacity, up from 1
INTERFACE
- Building management widget now shows how many resources the building needs for any Recipes it has active
BACKEND
- Massive performance improvements server side
BUGS
- Fixed Basic pipes recipe not making basic pipes
- Fixed issue where adjacent buildings were not properly taken into account (See NOTES)
- Fixed a server memory corruption that could lead to lost stockpiles
- Recipes no longer consume resources without producing anything
NOTES
- There are still some issues where adjacent buildings do not properly transfer resources directly between them
Changed files in this update