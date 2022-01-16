 Skip to content

Gods and Idols update for 16 January 2022

Patch 5.25.183 (Another one)

Patch 5.25.183 (Another one)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Recipes now need the full amount of listed materials before they're processed
  • Citadel now provides 8 Transfer capacity, up from 5
  • Horreum now provides 2 Transfer capacity, up from 1

INTERFACE

  • Building management widget now shows how many resources the building needs for any Recipes it has active

BACKEND

  • Massive performance improvements server side

BUGS

  • Fixed Basic pipes recipe not making basic pipes
  • Fixed issue where adjacent buildings were not properly taken into account (See NOTES)
  • Fixed a server memory corruption that could lead to lost stockpiles
  • Recipes no longer consume resources without producing anything

NOTES

  • There are still some issues where adjacent buildings do not properly transfer resources directly between them

Changed files in this update

