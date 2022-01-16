 Skip to content

Santhai update for 16 January 2022

5.3.47

Build 8029575

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Gun cannot show indicator
  • Fixed all player spawning point
  • Player spawning
  • buildings in air fixed.
  • can disabling number FX But HP bar is still show
  • Save Player side when spawning
  • Player spawning always on ground
  • Dig along the border of the Terrain
  • Following NPCs spawning
  • Game no Reloading
  • Accepting quests no longer lag
  • the Pink material fixed
  • cost of skill show properly
  • crafting system all fixed
  • FPS settings
  • Optimized all game sounds
  • Fate, black screen FX
  • All flying enemies Won't knockback
  • island, can build everywhere
  • Mini map can warp
  • Crafting button can long pressed But up to 99
  • Ores have different wink color
  • can sell all trash by Loot
  • Energy recovery 80% Str/Sec
  • warp FX in all scenes

