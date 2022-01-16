 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 16 January 2022

Update - Fixes and Explanations

Build 8028914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's nothing fancy in this update, I just added in a few more explanations and updated a few of the older ones. I also made some major fixes to buildings, preserves and wonders, so they should now work as you would expect them to. I also fixed the culture menu so you can now get an idea of what each region has. Finally, I put in a significant number of small fixes and tweaks. The game should just be smoother now. As always, please tell me if you have any feedback or anything that you would like updated.

