Update to apply the new CG model to commuter trains.



New CG models have been applied to the 5320, 5300, and 4300 series.

-Thicker models are used and accessories are added.

-Changed the layout of the LCD and LED above the cabin door.

-The new model has been improved to avoid the use of large size textures.

-Added ammeter etc. to 5300 series and 5320 series.

-Changed the shape of the conductor unit of 5320 series.

The timing of the departure announcement for Komano Station down trains has been adjusted.

When using a SanYing controller (OHC-PC01), when an abnormal signal is detected, such as the P5 signal coming momentarily between P1 and P2, it is now ignored.

・日本語の1267列車の説明文が「上り」になっていたのを修正しました

