Update to apply the new CG model to commuter trains.

New CG models have been applied to the 5320, 5300, and 4300 series.
-Thicker models are used and accessories are added.
-Changed the layout of the LCD and LED above the cabin door.
-The new model has been improved to avoid the use of large size textures.
-Added ammeter etc. to 5300 series and 5320 series.
-Changed the shape of the conductor unit of 5320 series.
The timing of the departure announcement for Komano Station down trains has been adjusted.
When using a SanYing controller (OHC-PC01), when an abnormal signal is detected, such as the P5 signal coming momentarily between P1 and P2, it is now ignored.
