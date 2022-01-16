 Skip to content

Supraland Six Inches Under update for 16 January 2022

Update V1.0.5375

Share · View all patches · Build 8028700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.5375
  • Fixed softlock at Beach 🏖️
  • Patched holes in world 🕳️
  • Fixed broken elevator 🛗
  • Fixed respawning issue when loading from menu ⏸️
  • Ramp to Beach fixed ⚡
  • Shield Enemy in vault no longer gets stuck as unstunable
  • Bath guy should REALLY REALLY no longer give you infinite health (maybe) 🛀
  • Fixed race timer ⏲️
  • Om volume lowered 👂 🕉️
  • Gold Nuggets can be colored
  • Back of Water & Lava Area, no longer accessible the easy way 🚰
  • Localization updates 💬
  • miscellaneous other things

Supraland Six Inches Under Content Depot 1522871
