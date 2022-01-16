Update V1.0.5375

Version 1.0.5375
- Fixed softlock at Beach 🏖️
- Patched holes in world 🕳️
- Fixed broken elevator 🛗
- Fixed respawning issue when loading from menu ⏸️
- Ramp to Beach fixed ⚡
- Shield Enemy in vault no longer gets stuck as unstunable
- Bath guy should REALLY REALLY no longer give you infinite health (maybe) 🛀
- Fixed race timer ⏲️
- Om volume lowered 👂 🕉️
- Gold Nuggets can be colored
- Back of Water & Lava Area, no longer accessible the easy way 🚰
- Localization updates 💬
- miscellaneous other things
