- Added 1-7 key control for duplicate card
- Added 1-3 key control for draw card
- Fixed invisible foil cards on certain AMD cards
- Fixed stats not resetting on restart
- Fixed crash in factory from killing gears on spawn
- Fixed some bosses being 1-hit killable for the first frame
- Fixed interaction with top card/number key controls in ‘double press’ mode
- Fixed volume of card spawns from ladybug
- Fixed issue preventing foil cards from being selectable during cooldown
- Fixed laser hit marker not disappearing when the damage buffer timer ends
- Fixed hat special attack spawning spider at top of screen
- Fixed hat laser attack’s hitbox persisting when killed
- Fixed options menu being unopenable after winning
- Fixed rare crash with inspect mode
- Fixed pip count on sever and revive cards
- Changed player’s minimum turning radius when shrunk
- Changed timer to move down when boss healthbar appears
Heck Deck update for 16 January 2022
heck deck v1.0.2 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
