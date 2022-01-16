 Skip to content

Heck Deck update for 16 January 2022

heck deck v1.0.2 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 1-7 key control for duplicate card
  • Added 1-3 key control for draw card
  • Fixed invisible foil cards on certain AMD cards
  • Fixed stats not resetting on restart
  • Fixed crash in factory from killing gears on spawn
  • Fixed some bosses being 1-hit killable for the first frame
  • Fixed interaction with top card/number key controls in ‘double press’ mode
  • Fixed volume of card spawns from ladybug
  • Fixed issue preventing foil cards from being selectable during cooldown
  • Fixed laser hit marker not disappearing when the damage buffer timer ends
  • Fixed hat special attack spawning spider at top of screen
  • Fixed hat laser attack’s hitbox persisting when killed
  • Fixed options menu being unopenable after winning
  • Fixed rare crash with inspect mode
  • Fixed pip count on sever and revive cards
  • Changed player’s minimum turning radius when shrunk
  • Changed timer to move down when boss healthbar appears

