Version 3.0.1 Released New map and scent

Version 3.0.1 Released
Early version of the sniff is implemented (will add the ability to smell beds) Rose Valley is ready to be played on, the map uses world composites, so when you first load in you wont see terrain because it's being generated
because the servers were moved to the new map all saves have been deleted. Please change branches, if you're on Development branch or private testing branch please move to the main branch!
Changes:
Added sniffing
Added compass
Added a new map "RoseValley"
Added the rest of the calls
Added swim sounds to all the animals
Removed the Horse
Bug fixes:
Shadow option not working
Moose young showing Elk young instead
Buggy swimming
Beds not destroying on death or respawn
Notes:
Improved loading times and reduced lag
Interactive water is on hold due to lag
Changed files in this update