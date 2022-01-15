Version 3.0.1 Released New map and scent

Version 3.0.1 Released

Early version of the sniff is implemented (will add the ability to smell beds) Rose Valley is ready to be played on, the map uses world composites, so when you first load in you wont see terrain because it's being generated

because the servers were moved to the new map all saves have been deleted. Please change branches, if you're on Development branch or private testing branch please move to the main branch!

Changes:

Added sniffing

Added compass

Added a new map "RoseValley"

Added the rest of the calls

Added swim sounds to all the animals

Removed the Horse

Bug fixes:

Shadow option not working

Moose young showing Elk young instead

Buggy swimming

Beds not destroying on death or respawn

Notes:

Improved loading times and reduced lag

Interactive water is on hold due to lag