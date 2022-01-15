RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.004

Score clean-up
- Due to big balance changes over the past few months, as well as some fixes that can influence the outcome of maximum scores, the top scores above a certain threshold have been deleted from all scoreboards. Please note, that this type of scoreboard clean-up is likely to happen again several times during Early Access.
Balance
- The automatic use of a Nano-Med from your inventory to prevent a death-blow, will now have a 50% reduced healing penalty. Without such a penalty, inventory management of Nano-meds is completely meaningless, as you never have to think about when to heal yourself.
New
- Your character's Stats, Level and Perks are now shown on the character select screen.
- Added a gameplay tip to the main menu (right-hand side) to explain the above auto-heal penalty.
- Added a story mode tutorial message to explain the above auto-heal penalty.
Improvements
- Sand Bug enemy now has an animated launch attack, instead of just moving foward with very little visible animation.
- Launch attacks of enemies (sand bug and scorpion) are now more accurate and a bit less likely to fall short of their target.
- Nearby shops are now shown in the HUD radar. If multiple shops are in the area, only the nearest one is shown.
- Collision avoidance - enemies will now pack together a bit more tightly to increase horde density.
- Collision avoidance - overlapping enemies will now attempt to move apart from one another slightly.
- Collision avoidance - large enemies will now also avoid nearby enemies, removing the issue with multiple large enemies overlapping the same position.
- Collision avoidance - enemies are now less likely to walk straight into obstacles.
- Collision avoidance - some jittery enemy motion has been improved.
- Changed the desktop icon so that it has a solid background. This makes the icon visible on bright backgrounds.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the same sound effect would not play more than once while the UI was open (weapon upgrades, for example).
- Fixed an issue where enemies could cause multiple launch attack hits on the target during the same frame.
- Fixed a bug that caused the total enemy kill requirements in Escape mode, Expansion Zone map, to go up exponentially and reach a crazy number by wave 4.
- Fixed an issue where toppled barrels were not targeted correctly and your bullets went over them.
- Enemy launch attacks (worm, scorpion) - fixed an issue where the enemy launched a crazy distance if the player Shifts away just before the launch.
- Fixed label "Texture Resolution" in graphics settings.
- Added the W.O.R.M. (boss) to the Enemy Codex.
- Added more space to the Enemy Codex UI so that all enemies' info can be shown.
- Moved barrels in zones 2 and 5 of Edge of Doom so that they don't overlap with loot locations.
