Version 0.8.4 update

Dear blacksmiths,
game is going all together very well and looking forward to you all!
Changes:
- buying items from merchants will not make the disappear and will display a notification going to inventory
- added 'Socials' panel in the Main menu for all social media links
- adjusted marketplace buy/sell values
Bug fixes:
- Guardian armor and few other weapons will be now visible on Gladiator
- picking up existing objects in Workshop will no longer instantly place them back => (this was a long awaited fix and really annoying for people who spent time in build mode)
- 'Rare chemical compound' recipe is now properly craftable by alchemist
- after moving to Wanborne, inventory capacity will reset back to original 20
- 'Drezhul's' summoned skeletons will disappear after a battle at Gemstone deposit
