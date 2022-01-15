 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blacksmith Legends update for 15 January 2022

Version 0.8.4 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8027467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear blacksmiths,

game is going all together very well and looking forward to you all!

Changes:

  • buying items from merchants will not make the disappear and will display a notification going to inventory
  • added 'Socials' panel in the Main menu for all social media links
  • adjusted marketplace buy/sell values

Bug fixes:

  • Guardian armor and few other weapons will be now visible on Gladiator
  • picking up existing objects in Workshop will no longer instantly place them back => (this was a long awaited fix and really annoying for people who spent time in build mode)
  • 'Rare chemical compound' recipe is now properly craftable by alchemist
  • after moving to Wanborne, inventory capacity will reset back to original 20
  • 'Drezhul's' summoned skeletons will disappear after a battle at Gemstone deposit

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.