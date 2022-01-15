 Skip to content

Cyber Cult City update for 15 January 2022

V 0.0.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now choose the direction a car will travel before hacking it (you can use the d-pad on controller or the cursor)

  • Added multiple entrances to most buildings you’re able to enter

  • Loose perk upgrades found in buildings can now be any type of perk when before they were always ranged or melee perks

  • Static Cloud mine perk is working properly

  • Weapon card menu is now accessible using the select button when using a controller

  • Added indicators on the level select map that points to next sector after the “Cult” level

  • Weapon card menu no longer accessible from various menu screens

  • Removed stat weakness hud from cars

  • Removed perk type indicator signs from loose perk found in buildings

  • Fixed possible crash caused by a high fire stat on traps

  • Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck between two cars when activating the hoverboard

