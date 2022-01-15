V 0.0.3.0
You can now choose the direction a car will travel before hacking it (you can use the d-pad on controller or the cursor)
Added multiple entrances to most buildings you’re able to enter
Loose perk upgrades found in buildings can now be any type of perk when before they were always ranged or melee perks
Static Cloud mine perk is working properly
Weapon card menu is now accessible using the select button when using a controller
Added indicators on the level select map that points to next sector after the “Cult” level
Weapon card menu no longer accessible from various menu screens
Removed stat weakness hud from cars
Removed perk type indicator signs from loose perk found in buildings
Fixed possible crash caused by a high fire stat on traps
Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck between two cars when activating the hoverboard
Changed files in this update