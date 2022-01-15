- We changed the way we got the hidden achievement, not using magic, because it was too hard to guess how to get it. Now it's enough to pass the level without using an S-grade ability.
- Also, achivment for completing the chapter was not given immediately, but with a delay, we also fixed.
Panty&Demons update for 15 January 2022
Achivment changes
