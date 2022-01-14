A new game, Splat Chat, is added to the party pack!

Hey there!

Hope you have been well!

I am excited to announce that my new game Splat Chat has been added to the 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack.

It's a simple game of luck and survival - each round, heavy objects will fall on random spaces and you and your chat will need to guess correctly to avoid getting splat. Easy to play, impossible to master, and a ton of fun with a full audience.

This is version 1, so I'm interested to know what you think about everything. Is the time between rounds too short or too long? Should the spaces be the same, or should there be even more? Too many objects falling? Not enough? I'll be happy to adjust as needed.

And if you're on the fence about buying the pack, you might want to grab it soon, as I'm planning on permanently increasing the price. As I add more games, the price is going to keep going up. But I think the streamers with a large audience that are looking for a game experience that no one else can provide will find these games and really love playing them with their chat.

Again, to all of you that have invited me into your streams to check out the games and provide feedback, thank you so much. You have really helped me make these games better and I'm excited to make a unique experience for you and your channel. Keep the feedback coming!

All the best!

-Jaime