Fast Food Manager update for 14 January 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Changes in mechanics:

  • The merchant checks the availability of equipment at the point. Now he can not sell products for the preparation of which the missing equipment is necessary
  • Merchant says what ingredient is missing for cooking
  • Refrigerator: now you can add water and a box of beer
  • Added message for draught beer stand that there is not enough glass, keg, CO2 tank
  • Removed small shelves inside the points of sale
  • Added a large shelf to the C&T store
  • Added a stand for ready-made hot dogs. Can also be used for ready-made kebabs

Bugs fixed:

  • Refrigerator: now cools the goods that are in it
  • Refrigerator: no longer rolls over
  • Refrigerator: fixed bug with saving goods inside
  • Fixed a bug prohibiting lifting pizza that fell to the floor or its pieces on the last point
  • Fixed a bug that did not count the installation of all types of equipment for pizzeria
  • Fixed bug with merchants
  • Fixed a bug with the last piece of pizza that could not be given to the client
  • Fixed a bug in the amount of dark beer when transferring to a merchant
  • Fixed bug of the number of french fries when transferring to the merchant
  • Fixed crash from the game after removing equipment

Minor edits

  • Added additional video tutorials
  • Fixed description of the amount of dark beer in the list of products of the merchant
  • Increased equipment inspection radius for the last point
  • Some minor changes

