Patch 1.0.2

Changes in mechanics:
- The merchant checks the availability of equipment at the point. Now he can not sell products for the preparation of which the missing equipment is necessary
- Merchant says what ingredient is missing for cooking
- Refrigerator: now you can add water and a box of beer
- Added message for draught beer stand that there is not enough glass, keg, CO2 tank
- Removed small shelves inside the points of sale
- Added a large shelf to the C&T store
- Added a stand for ready-made hot dogs. Can also be used for ready-made kebabs
Bugs fixed:
- Refrigerator: now cools the goods that are in it
- Refrigerator: no longer rolls over
- Refrigerator: fixed bug with saving goods inside
- Fixed a bug prohibiting lifting pizza that fell to the floor or its pieces on the last point
- Fixed a bug that did not count the installation of all types of equipment for pizzeria
- Fixed bug with merchants
- Fixed a bug with the last piece of pizza that could not be given to the client
- Fixed a bug in the amount of dark beer when transferring to a merchant
- Fixed bug of the number of french fries when transferring to the merchant
- Fixed crash from the game after removing equipment
Minor edits
- Added additional video tutorials
- Fixed description of the amount of dark beer in the list of products of the merchant
- Increased equipment inspection radius for the last point
- Some minor changes
Changed files in this update