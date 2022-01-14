 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 2 update for 14 January 2022

Festival of Rail Announced!

Join us from 20th-23rd January as we celebrate with our yearly Festival of Rail on Steam; featuring daily streams, community features and more!

The annual Festival of Rail begins Thursday 20th January on Steam, and as part of this our Railfan TV team will be broadcasting each evening from 7 PM UTC.

You can look forward to a developer update for Spirit of Steam (including the announcement of Train Sim World 2's first Steam route!) and a first look at the upcoming Creators Club for Train Sim World 2. Join us as we explore the scenic Welsh coastline in North Wales Coast Line: Crewe - Holyhead coming soon for Train Simulator 2022 and see exclusive videos from The British Ace, LauraKBuzz, Rob Jansen and more! See the full schedule below...

Festival of Rail will be live Thursday 20th January 7 PM UTC. Be Sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get regular updates on what's going on throughout the festival!

