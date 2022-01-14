 Skip to content

Between the Stars update for 14 January 2022

Patch 0.5.2.8

This patch fixes some major issues that some players have reported in the Bug Reports forum. Thank you everyone for reporting these issues.

Change Log:

  • We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock on certain events, when there were other events on the same planet or station.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock when entering planets with a certain event configuration.
  • We have fixed a bug that moved the exit button of the planets off the screen when there were 4 events available on the planet. In these cases, now the hangar will not be displayed until one of the events is resolved, leaving space for the exit button.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a softlock in the Hunting Party event (#269) when by coincidence there was an interception while Hollow was speaking.
  • We have fixed a visual bug that overlapped event markers on planets when there was more than one. Now the planet markers are displayed side by side.

