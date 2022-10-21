 Skip to content

Persona 5 Royal update for 21 October 2022

Persona 5 Royal is Out Now!

The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are ready for their latest conquest – PC!

Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included!

Key Features:

  • Explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, experience alternate endings, and more
  • Become the ultimate Phantom Thief and defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice in the definitive version of Personal 5 Royal
  • Includes over 40 items of previously released downloadable content
  • Choose between Japanese and English VO

Persona 5 Royal is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/Persona_5_Royal/

