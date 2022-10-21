Persona 5 Royal is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8020052 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 04:06:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are ready for their latest conquest – PC!

Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included!

Key Features:

Explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, experience alternate endings, and more

Become the ultimate Phantom Thief and defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice in the definitive version of Personal 5 Royal

Includes over 40 items of previously released downloadable content

Choose between Japanese and English VO

Persona 5 Royal is now available on Steam!

