Update #19 Is Here!

Ho there, adventurers!
Our nineteenth round of fixes and improvements is here! It includes the option to regulate the AoE spellcasting behavior for your Party AI, as well as increased stability and usability for the integrated bug reporting tool - you can activate it by pressing the Alt+B key combination! You can read the complete list below:
Fixes and improvements
- Added AoE spellcasting behavior selector to party members (including Reckless behavior!)
- Improved stability and usability for the bug report tool
- Upgraded visuals for the Broken Monastery
- Upgraded visuals for Freynagar's ice dome
- Fixed lighting in the Underground Cave, Time Cave and Dream Cave
- Fixed spawn points and orientations in many areas
- Party members now spawn facing enemies on random encounter areas
- Fixed a cutscene bug when entering Deron-Guld without the diplomatic escort
- Slings now count as one-handed weapons
- Fixed Jade's recruitment dialogue
- Jade's diadem can now be removed or equipped after purification
- The Old Beginnings quest now gives proper rewards and causes greed and reputation changes
- Damage profile and hit ratio for summoned spiders and wolves has been adjusted
- Recipes cannot be learned any more by inspecting their descriptions in shops
- Members removed from the party no longer show their current HP in empty party slots
- Creature nameplates from the previous area now disappear properly during transition
- Several unlootable containers have been fixed
- Race and Class descriptions now fit their respective panels in Character Generation
- Several stairs have been fixed where party characters would spawn under them
- Weapons are no longer teleported away from creatures when looting their gear
- Several locations have been fixed where invisible / stealth characters were seen by npc-s
- Sparing the enemy is now handled properly in "Galdrigerr's Raider Problem"
- The door to Beline's home now appears properly in the revolt of Chapter 3
- Siding with Aldnar in Chapter 3 now makes his gate guards friendly upon exit
- Formula of the Pick Locks skill now works properly
- Weight calculation now works properly for all party members
- The bridge of the Crimson Crossing is now properly clickable
- The Entangle spell now correctly creates the Immobilize effect
- Crowd chatter and noises are inactive at the Wardenhaft Academy during night
- Inn room descriptions now fit their UI panels properly
- Information on multi-selecting items is now displayed in the Shop Tutorial
- Added missing "Poisonous" stat to ingredients
- The Panic effect of the Coat of Darkness spell is now visible in the combat log
- The Talgorn Inn's name is now properly displayed in the minimap
- Spirits of Beline and Fidelio are now exempt from spells and damage
- Added dialogue to the Red Damsel innkeeper
- Door highlight of the Frozen Spirit inn is now displayed properly
- Added stat description to the Poison Weapon spell
- Blade of the Widowmaker greatsword now faces the proper direction
- NPCs in the Valley of Singing Trees now help defeat some local enemies if needed
The Black Geyser Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/
