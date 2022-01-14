Update 2022/1/14

New
- When only the "ending item number" is set in the labyrinth number 01 or later, only the content of the message displayed in the castle can be updated while the item name remains the same as the previous one depending on the acquisition status of the title.
Updates
When entering a battle by teleporting directly to a forced battle grid, the battle will occur again immediately if you after escaping the battle.
Fixes
- In the event "Q Item Acquisition (All Searches)", the message would not be displayed correctly when holding the target item.
- When looking at the teleporter terrain facing west, the terrain was not reflected correctly.
- When the required experience was changed in the scenario, there was a case where more experience was lost than necessary when leveling down.
- There was a typo in the English name of the "Gather Unknown Items" command.
- When purchasing items from the store, the displayed price did not change even if the item had a variable price.
- Clearing the labyrinth drawing when returning to the castle using a doorway other than the stairs has been reworked.
- Reviewed the judgment for displaying death variations in portraits. Judge if the player is dead first.
Changed files in this update