Patch Notes #4 - Jan 13th, 2022

Dear Test Subjects,

First and foremost, thank you for playing our game!

Our team is working hard on improving and finalizing the game.

For those who would like to participate in helping us make the game better, join our Discord and let us know, so we can make your onboarding.

For this update, we’re introducing new menus, as well as performance improvements and bug fixes.

Check it out!

=D

Version: 0.1648

New Menu

Main Menu

During Early Access, we’ve onboarded a UI Artist to help us make the game look better.

Pause

The Pause Menu also received an overhaul, make sure to check it out.

Performance Optimization

Level 0 - Valley Tutorial

As this level is pretty wide open, the fps would drop on a few occasions, especially wide-open views. We did some improvements in the landscape, to help take the processing power needed down.

Level 2 - Misery

Similarly to the Valley, this level had some framerate issues, especially at the central part of the level. We adjusted some 3D models to decrease the poly count and make them lighter.

Level 5 - Joy

This one also had its landscape adjusted, so it can be lighter in terms of processing power needed.

Bug Fixes

We’ve done several improvements and fixes in terms of bugs.

Epilepsy Warning

We added an epilepsy warning when you start the game, to ensure that the players who suffer from epilepsy are properly informed about the lights in the game.

Please let us know your thoughts in our Discord server. If you are looking for a place to chat about the game and join other speedrunners, that’s the place!

To remain up-to-date with news from Vectromirror, connect with us here:

Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Have fun!

The Vectromirror Initiative