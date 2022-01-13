Past Fate Patch 0.3.3 is now live
Since last update we have been building skills system that allows players to progress their skill levels. For example every quest you complete gives experience to knowledge, every item you pick up gives experience to gathering and every time you hit an enemy with weapon you also gain combat experience.
Hitting certain levels in skills gives players useful rewards or increases their attributes for some amount, making leveling up skills rewarding.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
- Character Skills system has been added to the game. Players can gain Skill levels and progress their desired skill to gain rewards. Skills tab opens with (J) key on default.
- Animation improvements
- Player character and gear changes
- Crafting improvements and new craftables
- Changes for light warmness and intensity
- Enemy and Friendly NPC changes
- Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update