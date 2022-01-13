Good Company - Patch 0.12.1

Greetings Tinkerers & Managers,
Since the release of Good Company 0.12 "Competitors & Assignments", we have received helpful reports about a few important issues. With the details you have provided, we investigated the circumstances and found fixes that will roll out with today's patch 0.12.1!
If you keep encountering the issues mentioned below, please get in touch here in the comments or write to support@chasing-carrots.com.
Thank you!
Chasing Carrots
Patch Notes 0.12.1
- Fixed a bug regarding unresolvable logistics connections, that resulted in performance issues (lags) for some players
- Fixed a problem with loading huge save game files, triggering an error message and preventing the game from starting properly
- Fixed another cause of wrongly applying the 'No Path To Exit' penalty on employee happiness
- Fixed Freeplay session unable to start if Assignments were disabled in the configuration
- Fixed wrong goal descriptions in Campaign level 9
- Fixed wrong buff icons for story-related buffs in Campaign level 9
