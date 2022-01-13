Brief midweek patch

Quick one:
- Fixed game breaking issue on Nightclub Level
- In game music will now loop, as intended
- Hidden weapons will not be labelled as "clone" anymore
- Fixed (I hope) the aim offset issue
- Changed damage armor calculations a bit - damage calculation will round values up now
- You can now burn things on the fireplace. No hidden functionality yet, just burning things really
- Changed how, when and how many enemies shows up on the streets
- Other small things here and there
Changed files in this update