Rebound v0.55.1
This is mostly a quality of life update including some foundations for updates to come.
Lefties rejoice!
- Your handedness preference is now synced across devices (as well as your jersey number)
- Left handed players will now see their character hold the stick left handed in the main menu
- Left handedness is now synced in parties in the main menu display as well
Titles
- Premium players now unlock the blue glowing 'Premium' title automatically. You can set it in Player -> Titles.
- Created a popup for when you unlock titles (only premium atm, more planned for other things).
- Added titles to the end-game scoreboard
- Titles now have more appropriate sizing and spacing on the scoreboards and in the title selection interface
Cosmetics
- Created a system for the artists to hide ears on jersey cosmetics (to support hooded capes like 'hooded').
- Added three capes: clawed, hooded and royal cloak (one of which will be exclusive on our Patreon, voting happening now)
- Added alien hands and antennas, superstar cosmetic
- Added two variants for mittens, 9 for fishbowl
Fixes
- Re-added proper sanitizing of usernames (bug where you could make your username a different color).
- Fixed an issue where if you're banned the ban message would disappear after the loading screen
- Fixed an issue with our chat filter that would fail to catch vAriATioNs iN CapITaliSaTioN
Other
- Took down the holiday decorations in the locker room
- Created a bunch more internal tooling to help us resolve support issues, organize things and moderate the game
What we are working on
- There's more experimentation with taking down the bumping meta and some rotational speed unfairness between input devices (this is progress towards ranked)
- I'm working on a code redemption system in the shop which will help with giveaways and marketing to increase the player base (e.g. we can give influencers and organizations a code in the shop to get a jersey with their logo)
- We have a developer working on a first draft of bots for the game. Still early stages but it's looking promising.
- The artists are working on several simpler cosmetics that we'll be giving away for free later as rewards for logging in and other things
GLHF
Oddshot Games
Changed files in this update