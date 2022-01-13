First little patch of the year

Hi folks,
It's time to dust off the update button and send out a patch.
In this one, we have:
- Fixed a bug where build-mode stopped respecting height changes (holding Ctrl) after dragging out tiles.
- Tweaked the cursor in tile snap mode, so it is easier to see where you're trying to snap.
- Fixed a regression in creature name visibility
We have also added the ability to drag out multiple tiles from a snapped position.
We have more things in the works, and we hope to send those your way real soon!
Changed files in this update