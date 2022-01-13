 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 13 January 2022

First little patch of the year

Hi folks,

It's time to dust off the update button and send out a patch.

In this one, we have:

  • Fixed a bug where build-mode stopped respecting height changes (holding Ctrl) after dragging out tiles.
  • Tweaked the cursor in tile snap mode, so it is easier to see where you're trying to snap.
  • Fixed a regression in creature name visibility

We have also added the ability to drag out multiple tiles from a snapped position.

We have more things in the works, and we hope to send those your way real soon!

