

The update 22.01.12 for Renryuu: Ascension is now available!

Changes:

When you talk with Nina in the bakery, you can pay 2,000 gold for a group baking lesson. The more party members you have, the more chaotic the entire event gets.

Afterwards, you have the option to "come back alone later" when you re-enter the bakery from outside. This options starts a CG scene with Nina.

New events with Jaylin and Kayelinth, which start when you talk to Jaylin in the treasury (stairs down in the top center of the sleeping chambers, next to Kayelinth). Requires that you built Kayelinth's farm, and that you had the events to unlock Ryen's dragonic powers.

To ensure that there is no display error with the army and equipment level in the command center screen, the value is now corrected when you re-enter the screen.

It's possible that you have to re-do the elite training if the value got broken for you earlier, as the system used the value of the army skill level to save if the training is done.