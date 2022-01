Share · View all patches · Build 8009997 · Last edited 12 January 2022 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

correct music in the main hub,

add Battle Impact plugin from Olivia,

add Fast Forward/Skip Battle Animation Plugin from Irina,

remove slowest setting for battle animation and message speed.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: I think there is no room for improvement for the battles part, which is no small feat.