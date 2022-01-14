Patch v1.0.1 released

Patch v1.0.1 for God of War is now live.
If you have preloaded God of War, you will have this small update before launching the game. If you have not downloaded God of War, this version will be incorporated into the general download.
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Performance Improvements
- Fixed an issue that could cause performance degradations after prolonged play sessions
- Fixed an HDR issue that could cause scenes to be too dark
- Fixed a few issues that were causing sporadic crashes
Changed files in this update