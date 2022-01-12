Update v7.45

Add the option of hiding miscellaneous items in the setting interface to reduce performance consumption

Repair the problem that the item UI did not disappear after disengaging from the card death

Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of the red clothing wording that increases damage reduction by setting orange gems

Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of the wording of orange clothing to increase the attribute of life value.

Repair the problem of data reading error when the level of abnormal state exceeds the upper limit.

Repair the problem of no damage to frozen monsters.

Repair the problem of no translation of soul binding in English equipment panel.

Modify the problem of incomplete display of English translation of runes and melting rules text

Modify the calculation of the original competitive chest armor attribute of talent

Modify the BOSS death slow-motion increased trigger CD 60 seconds

Optimize the problem of lagging when the arrow tower is hit

Adjustment to reduce the initial level of endless mode monsters to 150

Adjusted to reduce the percentage of damage increase of ghost curse