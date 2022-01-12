Update v7.45

Add the option of hiding miscellaneous items in the setting interface to reduce performance consumption
Repair the problem that the item UI did not disappear after disengaging from the card death
Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of the red clothing wording that increases damage reduction by setting orange gems
Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of the wording of orange clothing to increase the attribute of life value.
Repair the problem of data reading error when the level of abnormal state exceeds the upper limit.
Repair the problem of no damage to frozen monsters.
Repair the problem of no translation of soul binding in English equipment panel.
Modify the problem of incomplete display of English translation of runes and melting rules text
Modify the calculation of the original competitive chest armor attribute of talent
Modify the BOSS death slow-motion increased trigger CD 60 seconds
Optimize the problem of lagging when the arrow tower is hit
Adjustment to reduce the initial level of endless mode monsters to 150
Adjusted to reduce the percentage of damage increase of ghost curse
