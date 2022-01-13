 Skip to content

Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 13 January 2022

Version 1.1.8.453

Fixed program crash for some languages because incorrect translation

Fixed issue related to device connection (#168)

Fixed issues related to alternative tray icon

Added Show Inactive Devices option to Audio Device Manager

Added set default device on single mouse click in Audio Device Manager (available in User Variables - ADMApplyImmediately)

