Fixed issue related to device connection (#168)
Fixed issues related to alternative tray icon
Added Show Inactive Devices option to Audio Device Manager
Added set default device on single mouse click in Audio Device Manager (available in User Variables - ADMApplyImmediately)
Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 13 January 2022
Version 1.1.8.453
Fixed program crash for some languages because incorrect translation
Changed files in this update