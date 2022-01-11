Version 0.5748 Alpha

Info
Refuel system disabled, unlimited fuel for each vehicle
Inputs
■ Changed input "E" to hold "C" for all items, if possible to change camera to item
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Changed
■ Changed text label for storage rack "bottles"
■ Changed pickup range for items
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with detect item "goldnugget" for item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with messages, if you leave the store with items
■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to item "goldpan01"
■ Fixed error with attach item "goldpan01" to item "tub01"
■ Fixed error with camera blocking for vehicle "trailer01" if attach vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with detect correct value, if pickup items
■ Fixed error with moving vehicle with current speed, after exit the vehicle
■ Fixed error with scale for item "tent01"
■ Fixed error with check active slot, if try to add item to inventory slots
■ Fixed error with press input "R" while using vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with press input "R" while using vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with showning character names on main menu
■ Fixed error with move vehicle "lowloader01" with vehicle loaded
■ Fixed error with still freezing character after dig with shovel
Improvements
■ Improved physic for vehicles
■ Improved performance part1
Savegame
■ Added timer for vehicles at the store to savegame
■ Fixed error with detect active slot after loading the game
■ Fixed error with sorted singleplayer and multiplayer savegames
Changed files in this update