 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warlocks Entanglement update for 11 January 2022

11 Jan 2022 Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8003564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A nasty bug appeared when pinning a cauldrons recipe to the Hud. This could cause corruption to your cauldron and render it useless.

Changed files in this update

Warlocks Entanglement Content Depot 1755111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.