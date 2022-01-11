A nasty bug appeared when pinning a cauldrons recipe to the Hud. This could cause corruption to your cauldron and render it useless.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 11 January 2022
11 Jan 2022 Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
A nasty bug appeared when pinning a cauldrons recipe to the Hud. This could cause corruption to your cauldron and render it useless.
Changed files in this update