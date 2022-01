Alright everyone!

After Months of work in silence, its finally time to Release the next Content Update wich brings you Level 10 "Jarnosk".

Jarnosk is a huge area that contains many enemies and has a lot of hidden locations to explore.

You can collect 5 New Weapons, Follow new Quests and enjoy the Thunderstorm in the distance!

The Jarnosk Update is Part 1 of 2 of my plans for this Winter.

More to come soon. Stay Tuned!

Hope you like the new Content :)

DK Productions