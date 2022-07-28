Sweet Transit x CORSAIR iCUE Support - OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!
Launch is just an hour away, and we are happy to announce that we’ve partnered with CORSAIR to provide iCUE lighting integration from launch!
CORSAIR iCUE will provide a range of lighting solutions to SWEET TRANSIT. Being present in biomes, being in villages or towns, having many trains on-screen at once, main menu and achievement toasts will all provide a range of lighting colouration alternatives as you play.
Check out the fantastic video below, showcasing the lighting in action.