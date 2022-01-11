Bugfix 11.01.2022

--- Bug fixes ---
- ---> Fixed a bug where the arte "Guardian Golem's Defense" of Guardian Golem on Runye was buffing the player party instead of the golem.
- ---> Fixed a bug that made the traversing of "Burning Cave - (F?)" not possible.
- ---> Fixed an error where the new "AP"-System was way too effective.
- ---> Fixed a bug where the quest "Starting the Trade Net" received from one of the merchants in the Western Edge wouldn't be marked as completed even though it has been completed.
- ---> Fixed a bug where the key item "Orb of Lyghte" wasn't shown in the inventory. [You need to re-enter the Northern Sand Path]
Changed files in this update