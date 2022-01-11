 Skip to content

Daraney - Guardian's Rise update for 11 January 2022

Bugfix 11.01.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8000888

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- Bug fixes ---

  1. ---> Fixed a bug where the arte "Guardian Golem's Defense" of Guardian Golem on Runye was buffing the player party instead of the golem.
  2. ---> Fixed a bug that made the traversing of "Burning Cave - (F?)" not possible.
  3. ---> Fixed an error where the new "AP"-System was way too effective.
  4. ---> Fixed a bug where the quest "Starting the Trade Net" received from one of the merchants in the Western Edge wouldn't be marked as completed even though it has been completed.
  5. ---> Fixed a bug where the key item "Orb of Lyghte" wasn't shown in the inventory. [You need to re-enter the Northern Sand Path]

