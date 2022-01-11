 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 11 January 2022

Coin Treasures - Steam Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today we added more awesome Steam Achievements and an accompanied Unlock in the Treasure Shop to enable them. Check them out!

Thanks to Game Judge James for his help!

Changelog

Features

  • Added new Unlockable: Steam Achievements
  • Added achievement Colossal Coin Hoarder
  • Added achievement Struck by Luck
  • Added achievement You dropped a Bomb on me
  • Added achievement Seeing Red
  • Added achievement Sticky Fingers
  • Added achievement Coins: The Next Regeneration
  • Added achievement Green With Envy

