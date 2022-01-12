 Skip to content

Lamp Chronicle update for 12 January 2022

Early Access Patch note #04

Hello!

We appreciate your waiting for the update.

Luka is preparing for a new trip.

The game balance has been adjusted in this patch.

Version : 0.9.14.7437

Changes

  • You take no damage even if you hit the darkness.
  • Slimes only deal damage to the player when falling from the ceiling and when splitting into two.
  • Caterpillar monsters also deal damage only when attacking.
  • The health of the monsters has been adjusted to match the attack power of the weapon that can be acquired.
  • More weapons, including clubs, have been placed on the levels.
  • Reduced the number of weapons in the weapon shop.
  • Slightly increased weapon range.
  • Parts of some traps that do not directly attack, such as the stems of insectivorous plants, do not give damage to the player when they collide.
  • Adjusted the number of pages that are needed to acquire abilities.
  • Normal monsters no longer drop pages.
  • Pages can only be obtained through bosses and treasure chests.

thank you.

