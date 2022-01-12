Early Access Patch note #04

Hello!
We appreciate your waiting for the update.
Luka is preparing for a new trip.
The game balance has been adjusted in this patch.
Version : 0.9.14.7437
Changes
- You take no damage even if you hit the darkness.
- Slimes only deal damage to the player when falling from the ceiling and when splitting into two.
- Caterpillar monsters also deal damage only when attacking.
- The health of the monsters has been adjusted to match the attack power of the weapon that can be acquired.
- More weapons, including clubs, have been placed on the levels.
- Reduced the number of weapons in the weapon shop.
- Slightly increased weapon range.
- Parts of some traps that do not directly attack, such as the stems of insectivorous plants, do not give damage to the player when they collide.
- Adjusted the number of pages that are needed to acquire abilities.
- Normal monsters no longer drop pages.
- Pages can only be obtained through bosses and treasure chests.
thank you.
Changed files in this update