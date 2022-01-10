 Skip to content

Buck Up And Drive! update for 10 January 2022

v1.1.4 is up!

Share · View all patches · Build 7998313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah, Steam screenshots weren't working. You can now mash that F12 to your heart's content!... or whatever key you assigned, I'm not gonna judge!

That'll be it, seeya next time!

