Atomic Age Update

Hello and welcome to this new update of Orbi Universo, which covers the Atomic Era matching roughly our 1920s to 1990s, and brings official ending points to the game.

The most important addition is the Atomic warfare system. You can now build a nuclear arsenal to have a decisive edge over any enemy but be careful not to end the world in the process!

Atomic Warfare will change World Tension to Cold War Tension, with its own means to limit it.

The Fascists will eventually pop up especially under Revanchism. They can start their own Civil War and power grab.

Factories now have an Efficiency node, you should better develop your Electricity network, Mechanization and not pass too many laws that slows it.

Pollution, Global Warming, and Health-related nodes were added as well.

If you are not currently doing a challenge, 4 endings of the games are now available.

Hegemonic Victory will require that you triumph over your rival.

Conquest Victory will require an indecent amount of land to conquer.

Space Victory will require you to win the Space Race against your rival.

Economic Victory will require you to build an industry so large you can manipulate the world's entire market.

After reaching an ending you can stop there or continue playing. You can even try to fulfill several endings in the same game.

A new cache system will allow even faster loading times, we hope it will help the few people who have loading issues. Please turn it off in the settings if you want to mod the game.

A new challenge in the USA was added, starting in 1929. Triumph over the Great Depression, WW2 and reach the moon!

And of course, to keep things balanced, another one: recreate their arch-rival, the Soviet Union.

Other additions have been made and I'll just cover the basics here as usual.

As stated before, the base game price will be increased from $14.99 to $19.99 in February 2022 (for reference to our other main currencies, price will go up as €16.99 and ¥1999).

Reaching the modern era was a dream when we started the project as a student project.

This last big update will probably be the last one of Orbi Universo. It’s been 2 years of continuous updates that gradually fleshed out the game. We will still support the game, releasing hotfixes and all, but we will stop providing new content to focus on our new game.

Speaking of which.



(temporary logo)

Legio Ad Signa is a historical tactical game. It recreates ancient warfare battlefields with a graphically minimalist, non-arcade and in-depth systems approach. You play as a general from Rome or their enemies in the midst of a battle, up to 200k soldiers simulated at the same time. Your role is to organize and lead your army until your enemies rout, and unlike most other games of this style, it will heavily focus on the simulation aspect in which the hierarchy of armies, partially autonomous officers and the non-immediateness of orders are the rule.

Legio is our new game in development currently in pre-prototype step. Our planning schedule is to finish a prototype in 1 year to release it as Early Access in late 2022 or early 2023. Finished game will include a campaign mode depicting the most famous Roman wars from -280 to -45, a free battle mode against AI, a scenario editor and, depending on technical challenges, a 1vs1 multiplayer mode. Available nations will include Pre-Marian and Post-Marian Rome, Carthage, Greeks and Celts.

We will disclose more information about it along the year.