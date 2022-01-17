HOTFIX 1.2.3 IS NOW LIVE!

Hotfix 1.2.3 for Youtubers Life 2 is live!

In this update, we focused on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues.

We hope that this hotfix improves your gaming experience while we keep working on more future upgrades. You can find the list of changes below:

General game adjustments and improvements

Eyes customization options have been improved, offering more eye shapes options and the possibility to select the eye color for the shape you prefer.

Added two new quests to reach the 50th and 25th positions in the ranking, thus helping you to focus on growing your channel to reach the top.

Various new animations that you will find along the city have been added, thus brightening up your adventure even more!

Random lightning on stormy days has been added to improve the climate feeling when exploring the city and recording videos.

The unboxing animation of your drone when you first meet it has been improved, cause you know that first impressions are always the most important!

The Bronze League quest is now split into two quests to improve the game progression as a Youtuber.

NPCs expressions have been revised in your contact list. Don't forget to check out the contacts app to know more about NPC's lifestyles and locations.

The initial cutscene when you arrive at NewTube City has been improved, so you can enjoy the city sights from the very beginning.

The first cutscene that you see when starting a New Game has been improved, thus giving you a hearty welcome to Youtubers Life 2!

Chests shapes have been adjusted to improve the home decoration experience.

Some colors of your home furniture have been revised to let you enjoy your Youtuber's place to the fullest.

The initial home furniture when you first arrive at your place has been revised.

New friendship quest icons have been added.

The new clothes you get are now highlighted in your dressing room, so you don't miss your recent acquisitions anymore!

Clothes are no longer duplicated in your dressing room.

Feedback from the features that improve your energy has been revised.

Time format has been adjusted according to your language settings and your preferences.

Added widescreen compatibility for any aspect ratio.

The video editing feature has been adjusted.

Other general adjustments and improvements have been added to boost your gaming experience.

General Bug Fixing

Fixed a bug where the game may crash after opening the menu to eat the hamburger during the onboarding.

Fixed a crash that occurred when using a record point in any of the three neighborhoods.

Fixed a bug where the character could wake up on the other side of the wall if the bed was placed on the second floor.

Fixed an issue about the PC fixing quest.

Game's default settings have been adjusted for computers with less than 8GB RAM.

Fixed a bug that displayed wrong textures when wearing a dress.

Fixed a bug where players could move the camera with the directional pad when recording a video.

Fixed a bug that wrongly moved the mouse cursor after selecting the first item of the video game list.

Fixed a bug that prevented tooltips disappear from the conversation after a heart scene in Paluten's quest.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from accessing Er-Tech after the InoxTag's quest.

Fixed a bug from the first Lafayette's quest that revealed the recording point even before changing our look.

Fixed a bug that did not show the captured trends in the scripts selection screen before recording a video.

Fixed a bug that did not enable edition options in the hairdresser's secret room.

Fixed a bug where players could talk to a remote NPC after receiving an item when using a controller.

Fixed a bug with the controller that did not display the LT button to zoom out.

Fixed a bug where a group of NPC may disappear after taking a photo with them in the Port.

Fixed a bug that could crash the game when talking with an NPC

Fixed a bug that did not display the drones correctly at Er-Tech.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting the main story quest after the Mayoress's cutscene in the City Hall.

Fixed a bug that did not properly display the NPC seated on benches or similar.

Fixed various bugs related to the NPC's LookAt.

Fixed a bug where players could offer their home keys to other NPCs even if they were already married.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from accessing the sewers after divorcing Katzia.

Fixed a bug where the "great" result animation was blocked.

Fixed an issue with the chests animations.

Fixed a bug where the game kept receiving input from the controller even if the game was in the background.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from opening the menu with the Esc key if they had already opened any other menu from their computer.

Fixed a bug that could make players pose with the controller when selecting any console or game before recording a video.

Fixed a bug that could send players to the main menu after pressing "Continue" in the Day 1 summary screen.

Fixed a bug that automatically raised the game music after skipping the game.

We hope that these fixes and improvements allow you to enjoy Youtubers Life 2 to its fullest. We will keep reading your feedback and working on upcoming patches to ensure that you experience the best of your adventures as an emerging Youtuber. We also encourage you to visit our Steam discussions or participate in our Discord server, so we can take a closer look at your feedback and keep improving the game.