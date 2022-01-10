 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 10 January 2022

Update notes for 10.1.2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Misc: Moved game speed 3/4 to expert mode.
  • UI: If you hold a modifier key (shift, ctrl, alt) while pressing H, the game will now build stone roads (as opposed to mud roads).
  • Gameplay: When placing an inserter to put things in a garbage dump, the arrow is now green and a depot entry will be placed automatically.
  • Gameplay: When you place a deconstruct order on a garbage dump, it will be executed only when there is no garbage remaining in it. (Otherwise the garbage would just remain forever)
  • Modding: Added LockButtonInfo→ApplyOnReload which you can use to disable a function/button for a map permanently.
  • Fixed: Not being able to place entry hoppers in garbage dumps after last patch.
  • Fixed/Misc: The Color-Coding achievement is now given as soon as you create a new color zone using the zone tool.
  • Modding: Added DisableRecipeInfo to do just that. :)

