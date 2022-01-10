Update, Version 20220110

English

#########Content###############

If you really attract a lot of police officers to go after you, they will now have a formation of multiple lines in the battle so that none of them are outside the screen.

A bakery is open in the restaurant located in the commercial street of Liu.

New food: Baguette

New weapon: Baguette (Yes, that's also Baguette. They can have prefixes.)

Baguette can also be melt into Baguette.

#########System###############

Subdivided the speech life skill into Intimidation, Persuasion, Deception, Seduction.

They are all still based on the speech skill. But, additional modifiers can be applied to those sub-categories.

Taunt skills now use Intimidation. Those skills' description is also changed to reflect this change.

Seducing police officers after committing a crime is now using seduction skills. It no longer has gender restrictions. However, gay officers are rare, almost non-exist in Liu. Thus, it's usually harder to seduce a male officer as a male character.

You can now also let any of your group members do that.

But, again, some non-human teammates may find it harder to seduce a normal human being unless in some rare cases. (I only succeed once during the testing, using a kitten to seduce an officer.)

Luring homeless people to the Unfinished Building is now a deception skill check.

All other previous speech skill checks are converted to persuasion checks.

All those skill checks now show which skill will be used in their options.

简体中文

#########Content###############

现在，如果你遭到了大量的警察的追捕，他们将会在战斗中有一个分布在多行的阵型，从而确保了他们不会那么容易跑到屏幕外面去。

在疁城商业街的餐馆里开放了一间面包房。

新的食物：法式长棍

新的武器：法式长棍 （对，依然是法式长棍，并且可能带前缀。）

法式长棍还可以熔化为法式长棍。

#########System###############

细分了说服力技能为 威吓，说服，欺诈，诱惑。

它们均以说服力技能为基础值，但是可能在各自的细分领域有修正值。

嘲讽类技能现在使用威吓。该类技能的说明也进行了对应的修改。

犯罪后色诱警官时现在使用诱惑技能判定。不再有性别限制。但是，疁城的警察中几乎不存在同性恋属性的警员。因此男性角色色诱难度相对较大。

你现在可以使用任何队友来色诱警官了。

但是，非人类队友可能会在进行这项活动时有更高的难度修正，除非刚好遇到某些...特别的情况... （基本上我在测试的时候只成功过一次，用一只猫猫去色诱警察。）

欺骗流浪汉去未完之建筑现在是一项欺诈技能检定。

其余的此前的说服力判断都被转为了新的说服判断。

所有上述技能检定会在对话选项中显示具体使用的是何种技能。