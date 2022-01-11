Elite Dangerous: Horizons Hotfix | 11.01.2022

Greetings Commanders.

Elite Dangerous Horizons Commanders will today recieve a small Hotfix to deploy, in order to address a number of outstanding issues.

Elite Dangerous: Horizons servers will NOT require extended server downtime, just a simple relog of the client to apply the hotfix.

The hotfix will be available at approximately 11:00 UTC

Updates of note:

Unable to edit fire groups.

If your ship had modules that fell under the Utility category, you were unable to set your fire groups because navigation within the fire groups tab did not work.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

As outlined in our previous catch up (https://forums.frontier.co.uk/threads/elite-dangerous-console-hotfix-plans-and-light-catch-up-post-updated-07-01-2022.597077/), please prepare to reassign your firegroups for all ships once the hotfitx is applied.

Once again, really sorry for the inconvenience of this.

Multi-Limpet Controller Module Mass is too high.

Following reports from Commanders, it was agreed that the mass of the multi-limpet controller module needed to be addressed and dropped quite significantly. This was fixed for Odyssey, however the fix remained outstanding for Horizons only players. This is now addressed across the board.

Clearer indication via UI when reward modules will/will not allow experimental effects.

It will now be clearer for Commanders to identify whether their newly acquired CG Reward Modules can be further modified, via the modifications UI panel.

The Class C Operations Multi Limpet Controller was incorrectly showing as Class F.

This has now been addressed for Horizons Commanders.

Known Issues:

Credit Balance Not Updating On Ship System Panel When Performing Any Balance-Changing Action (Buying/Selling Commodities, Missions etc.) Until After Relog.

Checked internally for both Commodity Market changes and rewards from missions. Credit balances update only with a relog.

It was also mentioned to me that "Fines are also not appearing until you do a relog to main menu. You can be wanted, have outstanding fines but when you go to the administrators office to pay them it says you have no fines. Issue only rectifies when you log out of the game and log back in."

I've passed the above, additional information along which will help further (potentially! I'll take it!) with the issue.

The common heavy hitters/some fallout from Update 9 which are always worthy of noting are listed but not limited to the below:

[Bumped] Issues with the XG9 Lance (targetting and ammo).

[Bumped] Tracking down further clarity on issues continuing to be reported around Thermal Conduit.

[Bumped] Tracking down further clarity on Anti-Aliasing issue progress.

[New] Thargoids fail to use any special attacks in Horizons after the second heart is destroyed (if you'd like to contribute further, it all helps: https://issues.frontierstore.net/issue-detail/46871)

Investigations on reports of performance issues continue.

Starting Frameshift makes the game freeze/lock.

Unable to access Session Logs.

Disconnect/suspended in Supercruise.

Empty Faclities lists for Stations in the system map.

Inconsistency with Codex entries.

Commanders are unable to use the Profile Analyser to clone the profile of NPC corpses.

Hostile ships appear incorrectly (as non-hostile) on the radar.

“Floating” Guardian Materials at Guardian Sites were sighted and logged.

[Noted] 10 mins prior to Fleet Carrier jump, the dialogue "Jump is Complete" plays.

Thanks for your continued feedback. See you in the black o7