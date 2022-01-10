Playtest update 0.8.0

Dear fans and players,
this should probably be the last patch if nothing serious comes up. Really thankful for all the testers and feedback, you're all awesome!
Here are the patch notes that you can also find in-game:
Changes:
- Wanborne camera colliders is modified for easier handling
- all tutorial bubble pop-ups will now redirect camera on them, whey they are spawned
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug that caused quest items not to count for, in case user reached over the required quantity and then sell abundant items
- exclamation mark above bulletin board will no longer spawn under an angle in Wanborne
- fixed some French translation misplacements
- blocked a double proc of achievements that would also cause double more rewards than intended
- fixed a situation where achievement proc at the same time as quest pop would block the progress
- 'Mithril ingot', 'Wooden shield', 'Holy staff' can now be properly used in auto crafting by overseer
- gemstone patch guardians should no longer have death icon sometimes in front of them when the battle starts
- enabling 'Automatic production' from Overseer will disable all repeat crafting processes with all employess done by player
- 'Arena Enter' button will no longer be visible for player who is not registered for tournament
- 'Critical damage' will no longer be stuck at 200% (requires game restart)
- finishing quest for Prologue 'Bad' will now proc the achievement
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
