Orbital Bullet 'Holiday Season Update' Patch #1 (version 0.5.1)

Happy new year 2022, Fraggers!
To kick off 2022, we are releasing the first patch of the year for our latest Orbital Bullet majorly Early Access 'Holiday Season' Update!
Based on your valuable feedback, we are bringing some QoL improvements, and many bugfixes to the game!
More details below:
Quality of Life improvements and additions
- Reduced freeze time of enemies in the Meat Factory after doing a transition to a different cylinder.
- Improved indicators for taking poison damage.
- Added visual hit feedback to the Overseer boss.
- Improved the attack anticipation of the Lightning Striker enemy in the Harvest Fields.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where you would be stuck in the Base after leaving the skill tree or class selection.
- Fixed a bug where armored enemies could not be attacked in the Meat Factory after leaving a door room.
- Fixed a bug where you could not teleport from certain floors on Miro causing you to get soft-locked.
- Fixed a text display issue on the end screen of the Eternity Tower.
- Fixed a bug where the cutscene of the class unlock would be re-triggered every time you go back to the skill tree.
- Fixed a display issue with the hit marker of the laser turret enemy in the Dyatus.
- Fixed a bug where the black overlay on death would not cover the whole screen.
- Fixed some navigation issues in the weapon rack UI.
- Fixed a bug where some flying enemies would not recover properly after getting stunned.
- Fixed a bug where enemies in the Inquisitor fight could fly too high.
- Fixed UI issues for some weapon pickup frames.
- Fixed various localization errors.
- Fixed a bug where reflecting enemies could not get hit by the downwards/upwards bullets of the Crossfire Gun.
- Fixed the glow values of some enemies, making it more obvious when they start an attack.
- Fixed a bug where the Jellyfish enemy on Miro would never stop chasing the player.
