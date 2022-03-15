 Skip to content

MacGuffin's Curse update for 15 March 2022

HD assets for Windows, Mac, and introducing, Linux!

Share · View all patches · Build 7993407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MacGuffin's Curse has had a major renovation! Now with more pixels, and new builds for Windows, Mac, and releasing for the first time on Linux!

While the gameplay is the same, people playing on resolutions higher than 1024x768 (the OLD standard) will automatically default to HD assets, and have access to a widescreen display option!

Adding Linux as a new platform, and updating the Windows and Mac builds was achieved by updating a 10 year old Unity project. They said it couldn't be done! Now that MacGuffin's Curse has been resurrected from the dead it will hopefully keep pace with the ever changing Mac OS updates (Linux and Windows will probably be fine forever and ever).

