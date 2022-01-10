Version 714: Winter Event Takedown

The winter event is ending, and Argus have come in to take down the holiday decorations. The Winter maps are being put away, and all of the unique maps that were shipped for the winter update have new replacements to fill out the map pool instead of pulling back in the old maps. Some other small fixes that got pushed during the holiday break are also in the build. And a new feature arrives... the post round damage report!
Post-Round Damage Report
- A heavily requested community feature, the post round damage report shows what damage went in and out during the round!
- On death, immediately shows who damaged you and by how much
- On end of round, shows how much damage you did and to which players
- Shows on the round status GUI, under the name of each player
Map De-Winterization:
- Winter Maps, backgrounds and menu have been reverted back to their normal counterparts
- Old killhouses have only partially come back, about half of them were replaced with new killhouses
- Some new banks deployed, with more banks likely on the way next week to replace some of the oldest maps similarly to the killhouse tileset
- New maps for other tilesets will be deployed on friday as per usual, and then normal map rotation should hopefully be restored during the following weekly update
Other Changes:
- Partitions in the bank accounting area are being replaced on new maps with a less parkour-friendly version
- Fixed exploit pertaining to being able to destroy factory fan from the exterior of the building
- Update related to the visibility of objects on the map view was that caused performance degradation
- Suggestive fix for enemy equipment being visible on map view when JIPing sometimes
- Improvement and rebalance of footstep sound samples for sprint and some surfaces
- Fixed several issues with battlepass icon behavior with previewing, equipping, and equipped borders
- Add visibility toggle to private match password field, mostly useful for people who are trying to stream while matchmaking with a password
Changed files in this update