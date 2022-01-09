Version 0.5747 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Reworked
■ Reworked functions to check paid items, leave store with unpaid items receive warning, leave store area their will be deleted
Functionality
■ Added more information to bugreport (more status, savegamename)
■ Added function to attach items in item "waterbasin01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "waterbasin02"
■ Added function to attach items in item "bucket01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "table01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "table02"
■ Added function to attach items in item "goldpan01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "goldpan02"
■ Added function to attach items in item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "meltingcrucible02"
■ Added function to attach items in item "safe01"
■ Added function to attach items in item "tub01"
■ Added function to toggle outline in gameplay settings
■ Added function to change outline color in gameplay settings
■ Added function to toggle freeze item "safe01"
Changed
■ Changed button locations for item "goldtable01"
■ Changed location for items, if player unpack boxes
■ Changed collision for item "pushcart01"
■ Changed trigger range for object "barrier01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with weight gold inside bottles on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with install minersmoss after loading the savegames
■ Fixed error with closing window "buyvehicle", if player don´t have enough money
■ Fixed error with change keybindings and show correct icon on playerhud info
■ Fixed error with closing doors for vehicle "buggy02"
■ Fixed error with open object "barrier01" with vehicle "pickup01"
■ Fixed error with clipping for character through the claim after loading the game
■ Fixed error with clipping for vehicle "miniexcavator01" through the claim after loading the game
■ Fixed error with location for item "tent01" if player open the tent
■ Fixed error with showing wrong charactername on basket area monitor
■ Fixed error with moving seat for vehicle "buggy01" with lmb/rmb (haha funny)
■ Fixed error with moving seat for vehicle "miniexcavator01" with lmb/rmb (haha funny)
■ Fixed error with held items far away after some playtime
Improvements
■ Improved functions to install minersmoss
■ Improved bucket collision for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved function to dig dirt bucket for vehicle "excavator01"
Savegame
■ Added value for toggle outline to savegame
■ Added value for outline color to savegame
Disabled
■ Disabled fuel system (activate again in next updates)
Removed
■ Removed delay to install minersmoss again
