Version 0.5747 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Reworked

■ Reworked functions to check paid items, leave store with unpaid items receive warning, leave store area their will be deleted

Functionality

■ Added more information to bugreport (more status, savegamename)

■ Added function to attach items in item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to attach items in item "bucket01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "table01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "table02"

■ Added function to attach items in item "goldpan01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "goldpan02"

■ Added function to attach items in item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Added function to attach items in item "safe01"

■ Added function to attach items in item "tub01"

■ Added function to toggle outline in gameplay settings

■ Added function to change outline color in gameplay settings

■ Added function to toggle freeze item "safe01"

Changed

■ Changed button locations for item "goldtable01"

■ Changed location for items, if player unpack boxes

■ Changed collision for item "pushcart01"

■ Changed trigger range for object "barrier01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with weight gold inside bottles on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with install minersmoss after loading the savegames

■ Fixed error with closing window "buyvehicle", if player don´t have enough money

■ Fixed error with change keybindings and show correct icon on playerhud info

■ Fixed error with closing doors for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Fixed error with open object "barrier01" with vehicle "pickup01"

■ Fixed error with clipping for character through the claim after loading the game

■ Fixed error with clipping for vehicle "miniexcavator01" through the claim after loading the game

■ Fixed error with location for item "tent01" if player open the tent

■ Fixed error with showing wrong charactername on basket area monitor

■ Fixed error with moving seat for vehicle "buggy01" with lmb/rmb (haha funny)

■ Fixed error with moving seat for vehicle "miniexcavator01" with lmb/rmb (haha funny)

■ Fixed error with held items far away after some playtime

Improvements

■ Improved functions to install minersmoss

■ Improved bucket collision for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved function to dig dirt bucket for vehicle "excavator01"

Savegame

■ Added value for toggle outline to savegame

■ Added value for outline color to savegame

Disabled

■ Disabled fuel system (activate again in next updates)

Removed

■ Removed delay to install minersmoss again