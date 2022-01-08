Patch 1.5.2.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.2.0 is now live!

A new patch has been deployed. We brought back the possibility to change the in-game UI color. You can do so in the options menu. Please tell us if you like this change!

We will think about also making this possible for the main menu.

Another change that we implemented with this patch concerns the word selection. If it's your turn to select a word, you can now see which word packages the different words come from. This should make it easier to decide and reduce ambiguities between different languages.

We also got feedback that selecting lots of different word packages when creating a lobby was kind of a hassle so we implemented a possibility to select multiple word packages at once. To do this you need to hold down SHIFT after selecting a package and then click on another package while still holding SHIFT.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Added customizeable in-game colors

Added option to search for multiple game modes at once

Added shift selecting for lobby creation to select multiple word packages at once

Moved drawings from Scribbles to Drawings folder

Word package names are now shown for drawing players

Bugfixes